Day care worker arrested for shoving boy, 2, headfirst into table at Bronx pre-school

A day care worker was arrested for shoving a 2-year-boy multiple times head first into a table at a Bronx pre-school, police said.

City Department of Education worker Savitree Nerine, 49, was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment, police said.

Nevine, an assistant at the day care at Little Stars Preschool on Edson Ave. near Edenwald Ave., got angry at the boy Monday morning and allegedly shoved him into a table multiple times, according to cops.

Someone later in the morning reported the assault to cops and when officers reviewed school camera footage they saw the assault, officials said.