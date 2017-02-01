Day Care Posts Note Telling Parents to Get Off Their Phones: 'Are You Happy to See Your Child?'

A Texas day care has posted a reminder to parents to get off their phones and enjoy their children.

Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz, whose child goes to the day care facility near Houston, posted the note that was hung on the door to Facebook in a post that has since gone viral.

“You are picking up your child! GET OFF YOUR PHONE!!!!” the note read. “Your child is happy to see you! Are you happy to see your child?? We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed and the parent is on the phone. We have heard a child say “Mommy, mommy, mommy,” and the parent is paying more attention to their phone than their own child. It’s appalling. Get off your phone!!

Mazurkewicz told InsideEdition.com that she didn’t see a problem with the note.

"I thought it was on point. I wasn't offended, and I thought it was a good reminder — to myself and others — of what's important. We all get caught up in our social media and etc., none of us are immune," she said.

Some parents, however, showed differing opinions, according to reports.

“Some people have to work on their phones. I have my personal cell and a work cell,” Kirstin Ramsey, another parent, told Fox8. "Just because I clock out of the office doesn’t mean I’m finished with my work day. There have been plenty of times I’ve picked up my daughter and been on a work call."

Mazurkewicz said she hasn’t seen any parents on the phone since.

