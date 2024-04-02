Have a day at the beach without leaving downtown. Bruce Beach Park opens soon

Pensacola is targeting April 20 to open the first phase of Bruce Beach Park, Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said Monday.

The city is working to install a modular public bathroom, known as a Portland Loo, at the new park. If weather slows down the the installation of the bathroom, then Reeves said the fallback day for opening the first phase is April 27.

"Our intent at this point would be an April 20, 10 a.m. opening, and let the kids get out there on the playground," Reeves said.

The first phase of the park was built for $6.3 million, and includes a central plaza with a walkway, shade structures, two public lawn areas with seat walls, a learning garden with plants and a children's playground, and a pedestrian bridge over Washerwoman Creek connecting the park to Community Maritime Park.

Construction immediately began on a $5.6 million phase two to complete the park. Phase two includes planting many of the 194 planned trees in the park and building wall terraces, a mound overlook, a rock scramble, a sand volleyball court, a picnic area, and a kayak launch.

The second phase is expected to be completed later this year.

The city did not open the first phase of the park because of the ongoing construction, but Reeves said earlier this year that construction had reached a point where opening half the park would not interfere with the building operations at the park.

The only missing piece of the park was a public restroom, but with the city's purchase of three Portland Loos, Reeves said last month the city would look into moving ahead with opening the first phase of the park early.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola targeting April 20 to open Bruce Beach Park