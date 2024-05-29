Day on the Arkansas River: CSFD swiftwater rescue training

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — When a call for help comes through, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is ready no matter what the situation may be. As an all-hazard fire department, crews respond to emergency calls ranging from fires and medical assists to water rescues.

On Tuesday, May 28, a group from CSFD traded their station for the Arkansas River as part of their swiftwater rescue training. This training ensures double company stations (has both a fire engine and a fire truck) are ready to respond effectively to water rescue calls.

A group from Station 8 with the Colorado Springs Fire Department spent their morning putting their swiftwater rescue skills to the test.

“This training is important because we get the really heavy monsoon rains, especially in Colorado Springs,” said Lindsay Boone, a CSFD Station 8 Firefighter. “Our creeks and drainages go from just a really calm stream to a river in a matter of minutes. So, it’s good to get out here and actually practice in moving water so we can apply our skills in a real-life situation.”

Last year, CSFD responded to more than a dozen swiftwater rescues, and these firefighters understand just how dangerous of a situation can unfold from just a couple inches of water.

The training was broken up into two groups with one in the water and one on land to understand the different challenges of the rescue.

“We have a number of stormwater drains, our creeks and our drainages that are designed to get water out of town quickly,” said Captain Jason Leach with CSFD. “With these storms that we have and our inclement weather, our storm drains and things get impacted, get clogged, get flooded, the systems can’t handle the amount of rain and weather that’s coming through.”

Cars can be swept up in these flooded areas, which brings CSFD crews to the scene. Consequently, this training on Tuesday helps crew members understand the importance of navigating a body of water, while also putting their knowledge to use.

“We spend a lot of time throughout the year doing our training on dry land,” Boone said. “But to come down here and actually be able to get in the water, practice rescuing each other out of moving water, is really an invaluable experience.”

On Tuesday morning, firefighters were instructed about the water rescue drill involving throwing ropes into the river to save a swimmer.

The training occurs once every three years for CSFD stations, with this unique experience in the Arkansas River also serving as a bonding opportunity between these first responders.

“This is great training, great environment, and again, for them to be safe should something happen to them when they fall into the water,” said Captain Leach.

The training also helped firefighters understand the different water flow conditions and the challenges of swimming against them.

First-timer Michael Desmond reflected on the significance of participating in this training as he is finishing up his probationary year with the department. This day in the Arkansas River allowed him to understand the different challenges and techniques essential for success in a real-time emergency situation.

“It’s super empowering to have the technical knowledge to be able to do these different things, these different skill sets that we need,” Desmond explained. “We’re not just a single faceted agency, where we just do fire, or we just do EMS, we do it all.”

