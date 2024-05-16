Day 2: Trial of soldier accused of killing grandparents in Chester County continues

CHESTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Alex Scott wore a suit jacket for his second day in court and he continued to take extensive notes while testimony continued in his 2020 double murder trial.

The former military soldier is accused of shooting and killing his grandfather, 61-year-old Gene Rogers, and great-grandmother, 78-year-old Billie Rogers, Gene Rogers’ mother, around June 20, 2020, on 608 Doe Street in Richburg, South Carolina.

Wednesday’s testimony revealed there were at least six shell casings found at the homicide scene. A pathologist testified that the victims both suffered two gunshot wounds; Gene was shot in the back of the head and the arm. Billie was shot twice in the back of the head. She also sustained a graze wound on her finger from a bullet flying past her.

Queen City News

Continued Coverage

Authorities say Scott says he visited his grandfather for Father’s Day in 2020 to take him a gift. Scott says that when he opened the door and “stepped” inside, he saw the bodies with shell casings next to their heads. He claims he turned around, vomited, and closed the door.

But SLED agents say that according to the single-wide trailer’s layout, that’s impossible. Scott wouldn’t have been able to see the shell casings from the door.

Agents also testified that there was no forced entry into the home.

Authorities say Scott flagged down a neighbor to call 911 after he found his grandparents dead. Scott claims he locked his phone and keys in his car and couldn’t get to them.

Chester deputies say they never searched him or his car for evidence, but SLED did. Agents found a handgun in the center console of Scott’s car. Testimony has not revealed if it was the murder weapon yet.

Bond set for man charged with attempted murder, lighting girlfriend on fire in Rowan County

Prosecutors introduced Scott’s possible motive for murdering his grandparents: money.

One witness, who claimed to be a worker and close friend of Gene’s, said he spoke to his grandson regularly.

“He loved his family, especially his grandkids, especially the defendant,” he testified.

He told prosecutors that Gene planned to give Scott thousands of dollars to start his tactical business. But after he gave him the money, Scott asked for more money.

The witness says Gene told Scott no six to eight weeks before the murder.

Authorities from the coroner’s office also testified that the Father’s Day card Scott says he brought to his grandfather was unsigned. They noted that it was odd, and took a picture of it as evidence.

If Scott is convicted, he could face life in prison.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.