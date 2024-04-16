Day 2: Impartial jury selection delays Trump’s criminal trial

Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury selection at Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in New York. Trump returned to the courtroom Tuesday as a judge works to find a panel of jurors who will decide whether the former president is guilty of criminal charges alleging he falsified business records to cover up a sex scandal during the 2016 campaign. | Mark Peterson

On Tuesday, the second day of a criminal trial in New York City against former President Donald Trump, no jurors have yet been assigned. The panel of 12 jurors and six alternates hasn’t been filled due to the inability so far to find New Yorkers without bias for or against Trump.

During Tuesday’s jury selection, eight potential jurors were excused, while “eighteen potential jurors made it through the questionnaire phase in which they were questioned by the district attorney’s office and Trump’s lawyers,” according to CNN.

On Monday, 96 jurors were initially brought into the courtroom, but as the day wore on, few remained after Judge Juan Merchan questioned each of them on whether they could be fair and impartial.

This is the first criminal trial ever of a former U.S. president. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

The hush money case accuses Trump of 34 state felony counts regarding the falsification of business records. The documents are related to payments made before his 2016 presidential election to adult film actress Stormy Daniels by his then-attorney, Michael Cohen, who is a prosecution witness in the case.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of four years in state prison. The judge can determine the duration of any sentence and whether they can be served one after the other. Merchan may also opt to sentence Trump to probation.

Following the court adjournment on Monday, Trump spoke to reporters outside the courtroom, saying that the judge wouldn’t let him leave for his son Barron’s high school graduation and adding that this was a “scam trial,” per The New York Times.

He added, “If you read all of the legal pundits, all of the legal scholars today, there’s not one that I see that said this is a case that should be brought or tried. It’s a scam. It’s a political witch hunt.”

Before jury selection began, Trump’s legal team tried and failed three times to delay the case, remove Merchan and change the location to outside of Manhattan, which his attorneys believe is too biased.

The jury selection is ongoing.