Day 2 of Covenant hearing continues
Day 2 of Covenant hearing continues
"I'm not here today because I want to be here," Boeing whistleblower Sam Salehpour said at the beginning of his testimony. "I'm here because I felt compelled to come forward. … I have serious concerns.”
TikTok is experimenting with an all-new app that’s just for sharing photos with text updates. It’s called TikTok Notes, and it’s available now in Australia and Canada.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance is officially getting a price and will be launching in the U.S. this spring.
Pet owners especially love it for quick cleanups: 'It makes everything just so dang easy.'
Not only are there a ton of great offensive line prospects in this draft, teams can target all kinds of different players at a every position up front.
Boston Dynamics has revealed an all-electric version of its Atlas robot that looks even more dexterous and agile than previous models.
This viral insulated bottle has a push-to-open lid and some colors are on sale for as low as $23.
The stories you need to start your day: Mayorkas’s impeachment trial, Travis Kelce’s new game show and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Nearly 25,000 Amazon shoppers are reporting less foot pain thanks to these comfy cuties.
A patio set for $5,000 off? Yes, please! Score deals on everything you need for a spring and summer to remember at this discount bonanza.
It has been eight years since a "normal," non-COVID Olympic Games. Paris 2024 is, in a sense, the palate-cleansing Games.
Ford announces it opened up its application process for the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD for the U.S. and Canada. It's basically a Mustang race car for the road.
Why traveling can make us susceptible to colds, and what experts recommend doing to prevent illness.
Investors have put rate-cut worries on the backburner to focus on earnings season instead.
Thirty-six percent of respondents to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager's Survey said they believe the most likely outcome for the global economy is a "no landing," up from 23% a month ago.
After a strong first quarter, a confluence of issues, including sticky inflation, scaled-back rate cut expectations, and conflict in the Middle East, are giving investors pause in April.
On Tuesday, the second day of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, Judge Juan Merchan rebuked defense lawyers after Trump was heard muttering his disapproval of an answer given by a potential juror in the case.
Yelich had been having an incredible start to the season.
Albies initially played through the broken toe, but he hit the injured list after X-rays revealed a fracture.