Davison County felony court cases for May 7

May 8—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday, May 7, during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Brian Hrdlicka, 53, of Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine; and forgery, a Class 5 felony. According to an arrest affidavit, Hrdlicka burglarized a storage unit in Mitchell with a co-defendant. He also passed a forged check in the amount of $102 at a Mount Vernon gas station. The check he used was stolen from the storage unit he burglarized. A presentence investigation report was ordered to be conducted prior to his upcoming sentencing hearing.

* Chelsey Habben, 30, of Lake Andes, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years suspended for grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and $100,000, a Class 4 felony. According to an indictment, Habben stole roughly $33,000 from a bank account belonging to Make-it-Mine Design in Mitchell. She received credit for serving 82 days in jail.

* Raymond Laird, 50, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty to forgery, a Class 5 felony. An indictment said Laird passed multiple forged checks to a Mitchell bank, with one check amounting to $4,777 and the other $3,777. Laird was ordered to pay $8,534 in restitution fees, as part of his sentencing. He was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. Laird was also sentenced to serve four years of probation.

* Harold Brewer Jr., 34, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to joyriding, a misdemeanor offense. He was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 30 days suspended. Brewer received credit for serving 63 days in jail. According to an arrest affidavit, Brewer stole two vehicles in Mitchell that were parked at a local church. Officers discovered Brewer was in possession of one of the two stolen vehicles when he was involved in a crash near Stickney. Brewer remains under parole supervision stemming from a meth distribution conspiracy charge.

* Carlos Mercado Chavez, 22, of Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded guilty to first-degree petty theft, a misdemeanor offense. He was sentenced to 91 days in jail with 90 days suspended. According to an arrest affidavit, Mercado Chavez used a company credit card from a former employer after he was terminated. The affidavit said he spent a little over $1,000 to purchase fuel for his personal vehicle with the company card. During questioning, Chavez allegedly told investigating authorities he felt his former employer owed him to justify the credit card use.

* Larry Abdo Jr., 44, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to one count of identity theft, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. Abdo also admitted to violating probation. He was serving probation from a previous theft-related charge. Abdo was sentenced to five years in prison for the probation violation. He was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended for the identity theft charge. Abdo's attorney, Deric Denning, said Abdo became hooked on painkillers while in custody. He was prescribed painkillers for a knee injury he sustained while in custody. He was also ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution fees.

* Wanda Frederick, 30, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to simple assault, a misdemeanor charge. She was sentenced to 95 days in jail with 90 days suspended. Frederick received credit for serving five days in jail.

* Lyle Miller Jr., 39, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to failure to provide accurate information as a registered sex offender, a Class 6 felony. He was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended. Miller was ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Waylon Red Day, 37, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with one year suspended for a probation violation. He received credit for serving 109 days in jail. A five-year prison sentence was suspended for a separate charge.

* Danielle Young, 53, of Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; and third-degree burglary, a Class 5 felony. Young's charges stem from burglarizing a storage unit in Mitchell with a co-defendant. A presentence investigation report was ordered to be conducted prior to her upcoming sentencing hearing.

* James Abdo Jr., 24, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to violating a protection order, a misdemeanor offense. He was sentenced to 100 days in jail with 90 days suspended. Abdo received credit for serving 10 days in jail.

* Jacob Rodriquez, 33, of Mitchell, pleaded not contest to violating a no contact order 6 felony. Davison County prosecuting attorneys said Rodriquez pushed a victim down. He was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended. He received credit for serving 41 days in jail.

* Damon King, 30, of Mitchell, was sentenced to serve four years in prison for a fifth-offense Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. King's driver's license was also suspended for three years. In South Dakota, a fifth-offense DUI carries a mandatory minimum four-year prison sentence. The state Legislature recently adopted a mandatory minimum prison sentence on subsequent DUI charges.

* Magen Chief, 34, of Mitchell, was sentenced to serve two years of probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Chief was authorized to participate in the HOPE Court rehabilitation program.

* Jesus Garcia, 34, of Mitchell, requested a bond modification. He was brought into custody for absconding probation. Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe urged against a bond modification citing Garcia absconding from probation. Garcia was granted a personal recognizance bond with the condition of participating in 24/7 alcohol screening.

* Mia Means, 20, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. She was serving probation for second-degree escape as a prisoner, a Class 5 felony. Means was sentenced to five years in prison with three years suspended. She received credit for serving 21 days in jail.

* Becky Skovbo, 46, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. She was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. Skovbo was on parole at the time of her latest drug charge.

* Tyriek Traversie, 19, of Sioux Falls, failed to appear in court for a status hearing. He is facing grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and $100,000, a Class 4 felony. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

* Jamie Hanson, 37, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to simple assault (domestic abuse), a misdemeanor charge. She was sentenced to 91 days in jail with 90 days suspended. Hanson received credit for serving one day in jail.

* Dymen Garcia, 27, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to residing in a community safe zone as a registered sex offender, a Class 6 felony.

* Alex Schaffer, 28, of Mitchell, admitted committing a third-offense DUI, a class 6 felony. Schaffer is scheduled to be sentenced on May 21.

* Michelle Star Iron Shell, 40, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. She was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. She received credit for serving 29 days in jail.

* Dakota Rouse, 37, of Marty, had a status hearing scheduled for July 16 in connection to a sixth-offense DUI, a Class 4 felony; careless driving, a misdemeanor; and failure to maintain financial responsibility, a misdemeanor offense.

* Santina Ossola, 32, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Ossola was sentenced to serve five years in prison with five years suspended. She was also ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Derek Schleder, 46, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to grand theft in the amount between $2,500 and $5,000, a Class 5 felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 18.

* Dalton Thompson, 19, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to simple assault against a law officer, a Class 6 felony. Thompson kicked an arresting officer multiple times, according to an arrest affidavit. Thompson also punched a corrections officer in the face upon arriving at the Davison County jail.

* Matthew Sweeney, 39, of Mitchell, appeared in court for a status hearing in connection to three counts of manufacturing and distribution of scheduled drugs, each a Class 4 felony; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, each a Class 5 felony; and a drug free zone violation, a Class 4 felony. According to Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe, Sweeney was allegedly selling drugs out of his residence. A July jury trial is scheduled for Sweeney.

* Arthur Impson, 27, of Worthington, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Impson was sentenced to serve two years of probation and remains under parole supervision.

* Jimmy Bice, 48, of Henderson, Texas, failed to appear in court for a status hearing. Bice is facing two counts of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and (meth), each a Class 5 felony; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. An arrest affidavit alleges officers uncovered a pill bottle containing cocaine in Bice's vehicle. A $1 bill with meth residue was also allegedly found in the vehicle, court documents said. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

* Christina Yates, 51, of Pierre, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Yates was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. She was also ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Rebecca Ross, 29, of Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty to possession of unauthorized items in jail, a misdemeanor offense. Ross was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 90 days suspended.

* Jacob Terrill, 33, of Ethan, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Terrill was sentenced to serve two years of probation.