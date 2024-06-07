Davison County felony court cases for June 4

Jun. 7—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday, June 4, during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Nicholas Tischler, 35, of Mitchell, had a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 18. Tischler is facing a probation violation stemming from his removal from a treatment program.

* Jacob Rodriquez, 33, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. Rodriquez's violation stemmed from failure to take prescribed medications. He was sentenced to serve two years in prison. Rodriquez was serving probation for a fourth-offense simple assault charge, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine..

* Lolita Erickson, 23, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Erickson was sentenced to serve five years in prison with five years suspended. She was ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Melvin Rodriguez, 27, of Rapid City, pleaded guilty to a fifth-offense Driving Under the Influence (DUI), a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A fifth-offense DUI also carries a mandatory minimum sentence of four years in prison. He was scheduled to be sentenced on June 18. According to an affidavit, Rodriguez fled from officers during a traffic stop. Rodriguez reached speeds of up to 115 mph during the pursuit along Interstate 90, court documents said. The pursuit ended when Rodriguez struck an exit sign on Interstate 90.

* Darious Johnson, 35, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty to grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and $100,000, a Class 4 felony; possession of a controlled substance a Class 5 felony; aggravated eluding, a Class 6 felony; possession of stolen property, a Class 6 felony; possession of stolen property, a Class 5 felony; and possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less, a misdemeanor offense. According to an arrest affidavit, Johnson allegedly led officers on a vehicle pursuit that stretched from White Lake to Davison County. During the pursuit, Johnson was driving a Jeep he allegedly stole. The affidavit alleges Johnson was driving in oncoming traffic along Highway 37 during the pursuit and reached speeds as high as 95 mph.

* Bradley Johnson, 47, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for violating probation. He was also ordered to serve two years of probation. Johnson was accepted into the James Valley Drug Court program.

* Michael St. Pierre, 25, of Mitchell, was granted a personal recognizance bond. He's facing a second-offense simple assault charge, a Class 6 felony.

* Ernesto Felix, 38, of Arizona, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class 5 felony. Felix was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. He was also ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Clyde Connell, 69, of Letcher, pleaded guilty to unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony. An affidavit alleges Connell has tested positive for meth six times while participating in a drug screening program.

* Tracy Ewing, 65, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class 5 felony. She was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. Ewing was ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Isiah Bad Moccasin, 24, of Fort Thompson, admitted to violating probation. He was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. Bad Moccasin was ordered to serve two years in probation. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.

* Richard Dukes, 57, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to residing in a community safe zone as a registered sex offender, a Class 6 felony. Dukes was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended. He was ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Emily Koch, 31, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation and pleaded guilty to grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony. Koch stole a vehicle that officers located in a Minnesota town, according to an arrest affidavit. She was sentenced to serve years of probation.

* Jesus Garcia, 34, of Mitchell, had a status hearing scheduled for June 18 in connection to a probation violation.

* Brie LeClaire, 32, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and $100,000, a Class 4 felony; possession of a controlled substance a Class 5 felony; aggravated eluding, a Class 6 felony; possession of stolen property, a Class 6 felony; possession of stolen property, a Class 5 felony; and smoking and consuming marijuana, a misdemeanor. According to an arrest affidavit, LeClaire allegedly was a passenger during a vehicle pursuit that stretched from White Lake to Davison County. During the pursuit, LeClaire was a passenger in a stolen Jeep.