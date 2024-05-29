Davison County felony court cases for May 21

May 29—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday, May 21, during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Matthew Sweeney, 39, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance (meth) in a school zone, a Class 4 felony; and possession of a controlled substance in a school zone, a Class 4 felony. Assistant Attorney General Katie Mallery said Sweeney sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a casino inside of a local gas station, which was located within 1,000 feet from John Paul II Elementary School. Sweeney is scheduled to be sentenced on July 2.

* Gene Riggs, 47, of Ethan, pleaded not guilty to a fourth-offense DUI, a Class 5 felony; driving with a revoked license, a misdemeanor; and open alcoholic beverage container, a misdemeanor offense. An affidavit alleges Riggs was seen stumbling into his vehicle parked next to a local gas station with a pack of beer he purchased. A witness alerted authorities after they allegedly saw Riggs enter his vehicle while consuming a beer.

* Zachary Chouinard, 25, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. According to an arrest affidavit, Chouinard allegedly pulled a knife out while arguing with a victim. The victim told authorities they were in fear for their life during the argument.

* Kelly Brozik, 34, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to child abuse, a Class 4 felony. According to an affidavit, Brozik allegedly punched a child in the face "approximately 15 times." The officer who responded to the alleged assault noted the victim had bruises on their face and a door was broken. Brozik is scheduled for an October jury trial. Brozik was granted a request to modify her bond conditions to allow supervised contact with the child victim.

* Jackson Cotto, 18, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to aggravated eluding, a Class 6 felony. According to an arrest affidavit, an officer attempted to stop Cotto for drag racing on Mitchell streets. Cotto led the officer on a vehicle pursuit that was terminated due to Cotto reaching dangerously high speeds of up to 70 mph through residential areas, the affidavit says. The officer obtained parts of the vehicle's license plate number and other exterior details of the vehicle, which led officers to request an interview with Cotto. During the investigation, officers obtained a message on Cotto's cell phone that revealed Cotto admitting to the drag racing incident in a message exchange. Cotto was sentenced to serve eight days in jail. A two-year prison sentence was suspended. He was also ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Jacob Fischer, 31, of Valentine, SD, admitted to violating probation. Fischer said he consumed NyQuil prior to failing an alcohol screening. He was sentenced to serve four days in jail.

* Tracy Ewing, 65, of Mitchell, was appointed a new attorney to represent her for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony; simple assault (domestic abuse) with intent to cause bodily harm, a misdemeanor; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor offense.

* Joseph Rongstad, 41, of Watson, MN, had his bond forfeited.

* Bradley Johnson, 46, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 4. He is serving probation for possession of a controlled substance.

* Andrea Buchholz, 31, of Mitchell, pleaded no contest to a third-offense Driving Under the Influence (DUI), a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. As part of a plea agreement, she was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended. Buccholz was also ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Melvin Rodriguez, 27, of Rapid City, was scheduled to for a June jury trial in connection to a fifth-offense Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine; aggravated eluding, a Class 6 felony; driving with a revoked license, a misdemeanor; and open alcohol container, a misdemeanor. According to an affidavit, Rodriguez allegedly fled from officers during a traffic stop. Rodriguez allegedly reached speeds of up to 115 mph during the pursuit along Interstate 90, court documents said. The pursuit ended when Rodriguez struck an exit sign on I-90.

* Lindsay Gese, 30, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to second-degree petty theft, a misdemeanor. Gese stole a cell phone from a victim and used it to place a DoorDash food order. The amount stolen during the theft was $60. She was ordered to follow one year of good behavior.

* Jesse Puepke, 60, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; habitual offender felony; possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less, a misdemeanor; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Puepke is facing up to 10 years in prison for the charges he's facing. He was granted a personal recognizance (PR) bond with the condition of participating in twice-weekly urinary analysis testing.

* Christitan Bowman, 20, of Faribault, MN, failed to appear in court for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor charge. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

* Joseph Moyer, 41, of Huron, SD, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor offense.

* Wade Goodface, 30, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (psychedelic mushrooms), a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine; and possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 4 felony. As part of a plea agreement, Goodface was sentenced to 10 years in prison with four years suspended. A parole search of Goodface's residence uncovered 32 jars containing a substance with methamphetamine and THC, a straw with cocaine and 4 ounces of psychedelic mushrooms, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers also found a sawed shotgun with a scratched off serial number, the affidavit said.

* Zeraya Sellers, 20, of Plankinton, SD, was granted a PR bond. She is facing a probation violation.

* Emily Koch, 31, of Mitchell, had her case extended two weeks. She is facing grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony. Koch allegedly stole a vehicle that officers located in a Minnesota town, according to an arrest affidavit.

* Alex Schaffer, 28, of Mitchell, was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended for a third-offense DUI, a Class 6 felony. Schaffer's blood alcohol content was .330, according to prosecuting attorneys. As part of his sentencing, Schaffer was ordered to serve eight days in jail.

* Katie Teal, 36, of Rapid City, was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a Class 5 felony. She was ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Jerzy Hartman, 20, of Mitchell, was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail for fourth-degree rape of a minor between the ages of 13 and 16, a Class 3 felony. Hartman was ordered to serve four years of probation. According to an arrest affidavit, Hartman had intercourse with a 15-year-old who was reported as a runaway from Woonsocket. The juvenile was located by Mitchell Police officers at Hartman's residence, court documents said. Mitchell Police officers were suspicious of the relationship between Hartman and the juvenile and requested further investigation, according to the affidavit. During the investigation, Hartman and the juvenile told authorities they had intercourse on two separate occasions, an affidavit explained. Judge Chris Giles said he had "a lot of concerns" with Hartman's behavior, but he didn't deem Hartman a predator. Giles noted the victim consented to the sexual acts. Hartman's attorney, Zach Flood, said a recent evaluation revealed Hartman is dealing with other health-related issues. Flood said he doesn't believe Hartman poses any risks to the community. Hartman is prohibited to have unsupervised contact with the victim. A little over a year ago, Hartman was charged for sexual exploitation of a minor that stemmed from him allegedly having sexual contact with a juvenile inside a publicly accessible storage area at Mitchell High School. The sexual exploitation of a minor felony charge he faced from the April 2022 incident was dismissed as part of a plea agreement with state prosecuting attorneys.

* Raymond Salvas Jr., 53, of Sioux Falls, was sentenced to 64 days in jail with 60 days suspended for a DUI, a misdemeanor; and abuse and neglect, a misdemeanor offense. He received credit for serving four days in jail. Salvas was ordered to be on one year of good behavior.

* Jennica Goodface, 25, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended. Goodface was a co-defendant in a case with Wade Goodface.