Davison County felony court cases for March 12

Mar. 14—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday, March 12, during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Jerzy Hartman, 20, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree rape of a minor between the ages of 13 and 16, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. According to an arrest affidavit, Hartman had intercourse with a 15-year-old who was reported as a runaway from Woonsocket. The juvenile was located by Mitchell Police officers at Hartman's residence, court documents said. Mitchell Police officers were suspicious of the relationship between Hartman and the juvenile and requested further investigation, according to the affidavit. During the investigation, Hartman and the juvenile told authorities they had intercourse on two separate occasions, an affidavit explained. A little over a year ago,

Hartman was charged for sexual exploitation of a minor that stemmed from him allegedly having sexual contact with a juvenile

inside a publicly accessible storage area at Mitchell High School. The sexual exploitation of a minor felony charge he faced from the April 2022 incident was dismissed as part of a plea agreement with state prosecuting attorneys. Hartman ultimately pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which is a misdemeanor offense. For the new fourth-degree rape charge, Hartman is scheduled to be sentenced on May 21.

* Jamie Bosone, 39, of Mitchell, was scheduled a jury trial for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine; possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, which are each misdemeanor charges. She previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bosone was among seven inmates who had her prison sentence commuted by Gov. Kristi Noem in 2022.

She was serving time in prison for her role in distributing fentanyl out of an RV with her boyfriend. The new charges Bosone was arrested for in early October stem from a parole search of her residence in Mitchell that allegedly uncovered "over 50 used hypodermic" needles, a container with 1 gram of meth, marijuana and a meth pill, according to an arrest affidavit.

* Kevin Mathews, 33, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; and reckless use of a weapon, a misdemeanor offense. Mathews was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for the drug possession charge. He was sentenced to 77 days in jail, while receiving credit for serving 77 days in jail for the misdemeanor weapons charge. According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a report of shots being fired at a victim, who was Mathews' neighbor. Officers were informed the victim and Mathews had been drinking at a nearby residence when a verbal altercation broke out between the two, the affidavit said. Mathews left the residence and later returned with his wife, who he began arguing with, according to court documents. The victim attempted to stop Mathews and his wife from arguing, which prompted Mathews to allegedly pull a gun and shoot a round at the victim. Police reports indicate the victim was not struck by any bullets. During questioning, Mathews allegedly told authorities he threw a "M-80 firecracker" at the victim and denied shooting a firearm. Officers searched Mathews' residence and uncovered a box of ammunition and a bag of meth, the affidavit said.

* Harold Brewer Jr., 34, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to two counts of grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and $100,000, each a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. According to an arrest affidavit, Brewer Jr. allegedly stole two vehicles in Mitchell. Officers discovered Brewer Jr. was in possession of one of the two stolen vehicles when he was involved in a crash near Stickney.

* Aaron Cooper, 41, of Mitchell, appeared in court for a status hearing in connection to manufacturing, distribution and possession of schedule I or II drugs, a Class 4 felony; drug free zone violation, a Class 4 felony, conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess drugs, a Class 4 felony, conspiracy to distribute, possession with intent to distribute marijuana in the amount of 1 ounce or less, a Class 6 felony, possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony, and possession of marijuana in the amount between 2 ounces and a 1/2 pound, a Class 6 felony. Cooper is scheduled to face a jury trial for the charges. During Tuesday's hearing, Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins requested to further restrict Cooper from posting about his case on social media. Miskimins explained his request centered around concerns of Cooper's social media posts tampering with future jurors. Judge Giles denied imposing additional pre-trial publicity restrictions on Cooper, citing further restrictions could infringe on Cooper's First Amendment rights. Giles reiterated his support in the existing pre-trial publicity restriction that directly relates to posting about the evidence in the case using social media or other media platforms.

Cooper's charges stem from a search of a Mitchell residence that uncovered 28 cannabis plants and other cannabis items.

* Jacquelyn Krakow, 46, of Canova, pleaded guilty to two first-offense DUI charges, which are each misdemeanor charges. Krakow's first DUI stemmed from a crash she was involved in at the Taco John's drive-thru in Mitchell. According to prosecuting attorney Odland, Krakow's blood alcohol level was .31, more than three times the legal limit. The second DUI stemmed from another vehicle crash. Krakow was charged with the second DUI after crashing her vehicle into a ditch. Her blood alcohol level was .312 at the time of her arrest, according to Odland. For the second DUI, she was sentenced to 99 days in jail with 90 days suspended. A suspended imposition was granted on Krakow's first DUI. Judge Giles authorized Krakow to serve the eight-day jail sentence on weekends. Krakow's driver's license was also revoked.

* Juan Miranda, 33, of Mitchell, was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended for a third-offense DUI, a Class 6 felony. Miranda was ordered to serve eight days in jail. As part of his sentence, Miranda was ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Damon King, 30, Mitchell, pleaded guilty to a fifth-offense Driving Under the Influence (DUI), a Class 5 felony. According to Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Alicia Odland, King was found unconscious in his vehicle while intoxicated. King is scheduled to be sentenced on April 9.

* Tyanna WittJohnson, 18 of Sioux Falls, failed to appear in court for a status hearing in connection to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, each a Class 5 felony; possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less, possession of alcohol by a minor and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, which are each misdemeanor offenses. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

* Melissa Star Iron Shell, 43, of Sioux Falls, failed to appear in court for a third-offense DUI, a Class 6 felony.

* Tina Fallis, 45, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to petty theft, a misdemeanor offense. Fallis is scheduled to be sentenced on March 26.

* Kyle Milekovich, 40, of Mitchell, had his next court date scheduled in connection to an alleged probation violation. He is serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony.

* Loren Mead, 32, of Sioux Falls, was sentenced to three years in prison with three years suspended for failure to register information as a sex offender, a Class 6 felony. Mead is under parole supervision.

* Clyde Connell, 68, of Letcher, was granted a furlough to enter an in-patient treatment program. He's facing possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony; and speeding on other roadways, a misdemeanor offense.

* Danielle Jackson, 45, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty to a third-offense DUI, a Class 6 felony. Jackson was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended. Jackson was ordered to serve six days in jail. According to an arrest affidavit, Jackson crashed her vehicle into a trailer on her way to pick up her children from school. Her blood alcohol level was .180 at the time of her arrest. As part of her sentence, Jackson was ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Wade Goodface, 30, of Mitchell, had a suppression hearing scheduled for May 10 in connection to two counts of manufacturing, distribution and possession of a controlled substance, each a Class 4 felony; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, each a Class 5 felony; possession of a gun with an altered serial number, a Class 6 felony; possession of a controlled weapon, a Class 6 felony; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor offense; and possession of marijuana in the amount less than 2 ounces, a misdemeanor. A parole search of Goodface's residence allegedly uncovered 32 jars containing a substance with methamphetamine and THC, a straw with cocaine and 4 ounces of psychedelic mushrooms, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers also found a sawed shotgun with a scratched off serial number, the affidavit said.

* Jennica Goodface, 25, of Mitchell, was granted a suppression hearing in connection to two counts of manufacturing, distribution and possession of a controlled substance, each a Class 4; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, each a Class 5 felony; possession of a gun with an altered serial number, a Class 6 felony; possession of a controlled weapon, a Class 6 felony; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor offense; and possession of marijuana in the amount less than 2 ounces, a misdemeanor. Her charges stem from a parole search of co-defendant Wade Goodface's residence.

* Jamie Waldon, 34, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to simple assault (domestic abuse), a misdemeanor offense. Waldon was sentenced to 121 days in jail with 90 days suspended. She received credit for 31 days in jail.

* Tyriek Traversie, 19, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty to grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and $100,000, a Class 4 felony. Traversie was granted a personal recognizance bond.

* Becky Skovbo, 46, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Thomas Barber, 61, of Mitchell, was granted a two-week continuance in connection to an alleged probation violation.

* Chelsey Habben, 30, of Lake Andes, was granted a two-week continuance in connection to grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and $100,000, a Class 4 felony; and identity theft, a Class 6 felony. An indictment alleges Habben stole over $5,000 from a bank account belonging to Make-it-Mine Design in Mitchell. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

* Jason Dargatz, 45, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Dargatz was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. He was also ordered to serve probation. Dargatz received credit for serving 14 days in jail.

* Derek Hoffman, 38, of North Sioux City, admitted to violating probation. He's serving probation for a third-offense DUI, a Class 6 felony. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison with six months suspended. Hoffman is serving time in the state penitentiary for a separate crime.

* Lolita Dion, 27, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with three years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. She was on parole at the time she was charged with drug possession. Dion received credit for serving 87 days in jail.

* Brian Mazzoni, 37, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. According to an arrest affidavit, officers located Mazzoni standing in the middle of Dry Run Creek. Officers used a throw rope to help Mazzoni out of the creek after he refused to walk himself out of the water for officers to speak with him, the affidavit said. Mazzoni was in possession of a controlled substance when officers searched him during the incident. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 26.

* Shelby Stemper, 30, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to a third-offense DUI, a Class 6 felony. Stemper has been successfully completing a treatment program. She is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

* Magen Chief, 34, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Chief is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7.

* Kyle Ashes, 32, of Chamberlain, denied violating probation.