Davis police search for man accused of repeatedly exposing himself to women since last summer

Police are searching for a man accused of multiple indecent exposure incidents in Davis, including peeping, starting last summer and continuing recently.

The suspect is accused of approaching several women this week near West Covell Boulevard, including the areas of F Street, Alvarado Avenue and Anderson Road. There was also an incident that happened around Acacia Lane, police said Thursday on social media.

“The Department is reminding people to remain alert and aware of your surroundings at all times,” police said in the social media post.

Police said the man exposed himself to women on the sidewalk or in a parking lot. He is also accused of peering into area residents’ homes this week. There were four incidents reported this week: Two were related to showing body parts and two revolved around peeping into residences, said Lt. Dan Beckwith, a spokesman with the Davis Police Department.

The man is described as a Hispanic man, around 25 years old and with a black beard or facial hair. He wears glasses and has dark curly hair, police said.

Last fall, the suspect approached woman while they jogged or walked around West Covell Boulevard and Anderson Road, police said. He would wear a gator-style mask or a ski mask to cover his face, according to The Sacramento Bee’s previous reporting.

“The circumstances, location and description of the suspect are all very similar,” police said Thursday.

In total, there have been 12 incidents of similar nature since last summer, which all included women as victims, Beckwith said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400 or email policeweb@cityofdavis.org.