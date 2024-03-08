Davis police arrest 2, find more than two dozen assault rifles, ‘ghost guns’ at Woodland home

The Davis Police Department, serving a search warrant this week, said they arrested two men after finding cocaine and 28 firearms, including assault weapons and homemade guns, in their Woodland home.

Officers went Wednesday to the 600 block of Eakle Lane in Woodland as part of an undisclosed investigation. They found guns allegedly stolen from Vacaville and Fairfield, “ghost guns” with no serial numbers, firearms with altered serial numbers and high-capacity magazines, police said on social media.

Two male suspects, a 24-year-old and a 51-year-old, were arrested and booked into Yolo County Jail, police said.

The 24-year-old faces charges of having drugs and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

The 51-year-old faces charges of having an assault weapon, stealing a firearm, making a non-serialized firearm and having a firearm with an altered serial number.