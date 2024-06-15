Davis is Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

Jun. 15—GREENSBURG — Greensburg Police Department Officer Wayne Davis was named 2024 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year at a recent meeting of the Greensburg Optimist Club held at the Greensburg Community Bread of Life.

Every year, the Optimist Club polls local agencies for nominations for the honor and the nominees are selected by a group of their peers.

Davis is a lifelong resident and native of Decatur County and has been around law enforcement his entire life. As a young boy, Davis can recall spending time in the dispatch center with his mother Tracey while his father Russ was on patrol. Tracey was the first female reserve officer on the GPD and Russ served as a full-time police officer and a reserve officer with the GPD.

Davis graduated from North Decatur High School in 2004 and joined the military shortly after. He served as a flight operation specialist with the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 2008.

Davis was hired by the GPD in September 2008 and graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy in 2009. He rose through the ranks from probationary officer to lieutenant and currently oversees the "A" shift.

Davis serves on the GPD's Tactical Response Team and has been part of many successful drug raids, standoffs and warrant services. He often serves as the point man when officers "stack" into a residence, and he trained the Greensburg Community School staff on how to respond to an Active Shooter situation. In addition, he is the GPD's primary firearms instructor and serves as the department's Handgun Armorer.

He has received several written and verbal commendations from his peers, Decatur County EMS, Decatur County Prosecutor Nathan Harter, Greensburg School Superintendent Tom Hunter and members of the public.

According to GPD Police Chief Mike McNealy, Davis has earned the trust of his community and peers by his fair treatment of the public during time of distress.

In 2011, Davis participated in a "Guns and Hoses" boxing match in which GPD officers and firemen battled in the boxing ring to raise money for the Children's Advocacy Center.

Davis has earned certification in DWI and SFST Detection and Incident Command Readiness. He's also an IDHS District Law Enforcement Task Force member, an IDHS District 9 Field Force member, an ILEA Certified Instructor, a Glock Armorer, a Taser instructor and a Certified Field Training Officer.

When he's not working, Davis can be found spending time with friends and family, playing volleyball or riding his motorcycle.

