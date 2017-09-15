Davis Cup: Lajovic upsets Pouille for Serbia to lead France

Dusan Lajovic of Serbia reacts to Lucas Pouille of France during their Davis Cup semi final at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille, northern France, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

LILLE, France (AP) — Dusan Lajovic made the most of Lucas Pouille's inconsistent display to give Serbia a 1-0 lead over France in their Davis Cup semifinal on Friday.

The 80th-ranked Lajovic made a strong start and capitalized on Pouille's mistakes to prevail 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) on the red clay of Pierre Mauroy Stadium in the northern city of Lille.

Pouille never found the right tempo, made wrong tactical choices, and hit a total of 70 unforced errors.

France's No. 1 player, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, is next up against Davis Cup debutant Laslo Djere in the second singles.

Belgium is taking on Australia in the other semifinal in Brussels.