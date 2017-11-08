Davis complains about Colts' handling of injury situation

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano works the sidelines in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. Other than Hue Jackson in Cleveland, the fire figures to burn very hot under the Buccaneers' Dirk Koetter; the Giants' Ben McAdoo; the Bengals' Marvin Lewis, whose contract is up this year; yet the Colts' Pagano, could get a pass because he's had no luck with his passer. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis is upset he was demoted because of what the team called a non-injury related matter.

The two-time Pro Bowler says he has been limited by a lingering groin injury.

Davis was hurt in the third preseason game at Pittsburgh and missed nearly a month before returning against Seattle on Oct. 1. Since then, even Davis acknowledges he hasn't played like his old self.

So five days after being left home when the Colts traveled to Houston, Davis vented.

He told reporters he was upset that defensive coordinator Ted Monachino told him of the demotion instead of head coach Chuck Pagano. And he said he felt disrespected.

General manager Chris Ballard told a radio station Wednesday afternoon that he thought Davis was frustrated after not playing well for a couple of weeks.

