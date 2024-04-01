Davis accuses ECGRA of violating local law, Rescue Plan contract. A look at the evidence.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has been open in criticizing the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority.

Evidence to support his claims, including allegations that ECGRA has violated local law and an American Rescue Plan contract, has been harder to establish.

Here’s a closer look.

Davis claims ECGRA violated Right-to-Know Law

Much of Davis’ criticism of ECGRA has involved the speed at which ECGRA provides information to him.

In early February, Davis formally requested years of financial records from ECGRA. The records, which stretched back to ECGRA’s inception in 2009, included a comprehensive report of each loan issued by the authority; contracts, check detail reports and credit card statements since 2016; financial interest reports and conflict of interest statements since 2009; and a detailed account of all payments made to ECGRA Executive Director Perry Wood since 2012.

Due to the breadth of materials, ECGRA responded that they would treat the request like a standard Right-to-Know request and require 30 additional days to gather the information.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis

Davis, appearing at an ECGRA board meeting Feb. 15, said the authority was showing “resistance to accountability.”

He said other organizations were more forthcoming, that he "requested the same thing" from the Erie County Redevelopment Authority and Diverse Erie and received responses in a matter of hours.

“In about three hours, they had every detail of every loan,” he said of the Redevelopment Authority.

However, Davis requested three years' worth of records from the Redevelopment Authority, according to a Feb. 7 email obtained by the Erie Times-News.

"Please provide a general rationale along with credit card statements for years January 2021 to December 2023," Davis wrote to Redevelopment Authority Director Tina Mengine.

Diverse Erie has existed since 2021.

From left are Erie County Gaming Revenue Board Chairman Dale Barney; ECGRA Executive Director Perry Wood; and board members Whitey Cleaver and Kelly Hess during a March 21 board meeting.

By March 6, ECGRA had posted the requested financial records on its website. Davis still accused the authority of violating the Right-to-Know Law during a March 18 interview on TalkErie radio.

He claimed ECGRA took more than 30 days to provide him the information and that, as county executive, he oversees ECGRA and should not have to go through the Right-to-Know process.

ECGRA Solicitor Tim Wachter, in a Feb. 9 memo to Wood and Board Chairman Dale Barney, stated that while he agreed that Davis has the authority to request the documents, the Home Rule Charter is “silent as to the time periods and processes to be used to comply with such a request.”

“As the county executive does not have the power to dictate the day-to-day activities of ECGRA, the county executive cannot dictate the timeline governing the provision of those records,” Wachter wrote in the memo.

Davis claims ECGRA violated American Rescue Plan contract

Davis in March turned attention to ECGRA’s compliance with the American Rescue Plan.

ECGRA received $4 million of the county’s ARP funds in 2021 as part of a transformative grant agreement.

Roughly $3.6 million of that total was put toward ECGRA’s grant awards. The remainder was put toward administrative costs, including $93,406 for salaries and benefits, according to a copy of the agreement obtained by the Erie Times-News.

Since the agreement has a three-year grant period, ECGRA has until Dec. 31 to use the funds.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority awarded $1.6 million in grants to 19 community facilities. A check presentation was held Feb. 13 at the Mercy Anchor Community Center.

Davis, however, has accused ECGRA of violating the agreement.

In a March 14 email to Wood, Davis wrote that he had concerns about “direct violations” of the agreement.

He claimed in a March 18 interview on TalkErie radio that ECGRA was “in violation” of the contract. Specifically, he noted that ECGRA had depleted its $93,406 in salaries and benefits within the first two years alone.

“I just called (ECGRA) this week and I said, ‘Hey, you’ve already outspent ― for a three-year contract, you’re authorized X amount of money ― well, you already spent all your overhead in two years. You’re in violation of a contract,’” Davis said.

Wood pushed back against the claim.

“The assertion from the county executive is that because we spent this line item down, we’re now going to overbill the county,” Wood said at a March 21 board meeting. “There would be no reason that we would do that.”

Wood stressed that it was the former Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper administration, not ECGRA, that required a portion of the $4 million to go toward administrative costs in 2021.

“We weren’t even asking for administrative funds in the first place,” he said.

Wood added that Wachter performed a legal review and deemed the authority to be in compliance with the ARP agreement.

In a March 15 email to Davis, Wood requested written documentation to prove that ECGRA was in violation of the agreement. Wood told the Erie Times-News on Friday that Davis had not responded.

Erie County Public Information Officer Chris Carroll, contacted by the Times-News, said the administration did not have a comment on the matter.

Other claims

Davis has claimed that ECGRA continues to retain a political lobbyist.

"Why does this authority spend $5,000 per month on a political lobbyist? $60,000 per year and has for years," he wrote on a recent post to his campaign re-election Facebook page.

ECGRA, however, doesn't have a lobbyist anymore, according to Wood.

ECGRA retained the lobbyist, the Ridge Policy Group, from 2016 to 2020, to initially better leverage the region’s gaming funds and later to ensure local share gaming revenue remained in state legislation after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional in 2016.

Davis has also criticized ECGRA for paying for Wood's doctorate program at the University of Pittsburgh, asking in a Facebook post, "What if elected officials had their doctorate paid for at the expense of taxpayers?"

Wood said ECGRA paid for one year of tuition and books before he chose to withdraw from reimbursements.

Davis has also claimed that he's not "singling out" ECGRA and blamed the news media for creating a "frenzy" around his scrutiny. He said he's requested similar information from other organizations and that his goal is mere accountability.

However, unlike with other organizations, the Davis administration sent its requests for ECGRA's records directly to the news media. Davis also invited the news media for interviews shortly after he threatened to dissolve the authority during a Jan. 18 ECGRA board meeting.

The administration did not notify the news media that it requested financial records from the Redevelopment Authority or Diverse Erie.

"It’s very frustrating to communicate with an elected official through the media rather than through the established liaison system that Erie County government created to increase communication between government and their authorities," Wood told the Erie Times-News. "So, if his goal is to frustrate ― it’s working. We would like to see the system work the way it was supposed to through a liaison in which questions are asked and answered ― not accusations flung through the media.”

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com. Follow him on X @ETNRao.

