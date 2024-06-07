Daviess Fiscal Court digest, June 6, 2024

At its meeting Thursday at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:

• Approved minutes of the May 22, 2024, Daviess County Fiscal Court meeting

• Approved all claims for all departments

• Approved second reading of KOC A.106 (2024) 05-2024 — Fiscal Year 2024/2025 Annual Budget

• Approved budget transfers for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2024

• Approved salary schedule for Fiscal Year 2024/2025

• Approved memorandum of agreement between the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Office of the Secretary, Office of Drug Control Policy, and Daviess County Fiscal Court to establish an agreement for the Daviess County KY-ASAP local board

• Approved parks facility/special event rental agreement with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum for the Annual ROMP Festival at Yellow Creek Park

• Approved awarding Bid No. 2324-69: One (1) New Class A Fire Engine (Fire Rescue-St. Joseph)

• Approved renewing Bid No. 32-2022.2: Fire Rescue Uniforms (Annual)