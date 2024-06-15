Davidson-Jaycees Community Service awards 3 scholarships to local high school grads

The Davidson-Jaycees Community Service Scholarship Committee has announced the three individuals who have received scholarships for 2024-25.

Operated through the auspices of the Fairfield County Foundation, the three winners are:

Brennen Rowles of Rushville who is a sophomore at the University of Cincinnati, is pursuing a double major in Information Systems and Operations Management. Rowles is a 2023 graduate of Fairfield Union High School.

December Noel Snyder, Lancaster, is a 2024 graduate of Lancaster High School and will be attending Hocking Technical College, Nelsonville, Ohio pursuing a career as a Law Enforcement Dispatcher.

Morgan Nettles, Lancaster, is a 2023 graduate of Lancaster High School. She is entering her sophomore year at Ohio University, Athens, studying in the field of Veterinary Medicine.

The Davidson-Jaycees Community Service Scholarship Program was established in 2000 by former members Ron Paxton, Larry Geiger, Roger “Bucky” Childers, Bruce Johnson, and Ron Packard.

The present day committee is comprised of Bruce Johnson, chairman, Roger “Bucky” Childers, and Frank Muckensturm.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Davidson-Jaycees Community Service awards 3 scholarships