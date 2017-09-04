David Villa to miss Spain qualifier at Liechtenstein

Spain's David Villa, center right, controls the ball during the World Cup Group G qualifying soccer match between Spain and Italy at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Saturday Sept. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul White)

MADRID (AP) — Spain striker David Villa will miss Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein after injuring a muscle during training.

Spain's team doctors had originally said Villa was doubtful after he pulled a muscle during Sunday's team practice. But the doctors ruled the 35-year-old striker unavailable hours later.

Villa played the final two minutes of Spain's 3-0 win over Italy on Saturday, his first appearance after a three-year absence from the national team.

Villa, who plays for New York City FC, is Spain's all-time leading scorer with 59 goals in 98 matches.