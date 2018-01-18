Turpin parents plead not guilty as it's revealed 17-year-old who raised the alarm plotted escape for two years







The father of 13 children held in captivity in California has been charged with carrying out a lewd act against a child, as it emerged that the 17-year-old who raised the alarm had plotted her escape for two years.

Appearing before a judge in Riverside on Thursday afternoon, Mr and Mrs Turpin plead not guilty to all charges against them.

The pair were led in chains into Judge Michael Donner's courtroom in Riverside, wearing prison-issue black long-sleeved clothes.

The couple were given two different lawyers to represent them, allowing each to claim the other has more culpability if they wish, according to Mrs Turpin's attorney Jeff Moore.

David Macher, the public defender representing Mr Turpin, admitted it would be "a challenge" to defend his client.

But, he added: "Our clients are presumed to be innocent. It's a very important assumption and it applies to each and every one of you. We're going to apply a vigorous defence to Mr Turpin."

When asked by a reporter why Mr Turpin appeared dazed, Mr Macher said he was "not in a position to discuss his mental state in public at this time."

Mr Macher had attempted to block live broadcast of video from the courtroom, but Judge Donner denied his request, saying that the coverage had already "spanned the globe".

Prosecutors detailing the case against David and Louise Turpin said that the house contained hundreds of journals kept by the children, which they believe will be crucial in building a case against the parents.

Mr Turpin, 57, and his wife, 49, are charged with abuse dating back to 2010.

Michael Hestrin, Riverside County district attorney, said that both Mr and Mrs Turpin were charged on Thursday morning with 12 counts of torture and 12 counts of false imprisonment.

"Right now we are charging one count of a lewd act," said Mr Hestrin.

"The charge is a lewd act on a child under 14. We are alleging that Mr Turpin touched one of the children in a lewd way."

The pair had 13 children, aged two to 29, but the charges were not in relation to the two-year-old, who appears, prosecutors said, to have been spared the treatment inflicted on their siblings.

In addition, the couple face seven counts of abuse of a dependent adult, and six counts of child abuse.

"This is severe emotional and physical abuse," he said. "This is depraved conduct."

The horrific abuse was discovered when one of the children, a 17-year-old girl, escaped by climbing out a window of the house and calling police from a disconnected mobile phone.

Mr Hestrin said the girl had been planning the escape with one of her sisters for two years.

The sister climbed out of the window with her, but turned back out of fear, he said.

“The 17-year-old had been working on a plan with her sibling to escape the abuse for more than two years,” said Mr Hestrin.

“She took her sibling with her through window, but that sibling became frightened and went back.”

Police congratulated the girl on her bravery.

