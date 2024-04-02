David Trone holds slight lead in Maryland’s Democratic Senate primary race, polls shows

Rep. David Trone holds a slight lead in the Maryland Democratic Senate primary race over Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The Goucher College and The Baltimore Banner poll showed that among Democratic voters, 42 percent backed Trone in the primary while 33 percent said they supported Alsobrooks.

Trone, the founder of Total Wine & More, the country’s largest independent wine and spirits retailer, officially launched his bid last year for the Democratic nomination to replace retiring Sen. Ben Cardin in Maryland. Alsobrooks launched her bid soon after Trone’s.

The primary election will take place May 14; Republican Larry Hogan is expected to handily win on the GOP side while Trone and Alsobrooks battle it out in the Democratic primary.

In the November matchup with Hogan, the former governor of Maryland, the race will be tight, according to the poll. Forty-four percent of respondents said they backed Hogan while 40 percent supported Alsobrooks in a hypothetical matchup, while 43 percent said they backed Hogan versus 42 percent for Trone.

Hogan unexpectedly entered the race in February and has been boosted by widespread name recognition in the state. The former governor was known for his bipartisanship during his two terms and was well-liked even by Democrats, remaining popular in the state despite registered Democrats vastly outnumbering Republicans.

The survey of 800 Maryland registered voters was conducted by landline and cellphone from March 19 to March 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. The poll also surveyed 408 likely Democratic voters about the primary. Those questions had a plus or minus 4.9 percentage point margin of error.