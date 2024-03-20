David Taylor leading crowded 2nd Congressional District Republican primary

Concrete company owner and Clermont County assistant prosecutor David Taylor was leading 10 other Republicans vying to replace Rep. Brad Wenstrup in Congress.

With 68% of the vote in, Taylor, 54, an Amelia resident who owns Sardinia Ready Mix Concrete, had 25% of the vote. That was 6 percentage points ahead of the second-place candidate, former Marine drill instructor Tim O'Hara. Former Jackson County GOP Vice Chairman and businessman Larry Kidd was in third place with 19%.

Wenstrup's announcement in November he would not seek reelection sparked a crowded and intense campaign for the Republican nomination for the open seat in Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. Given the heavily Republican district, which former President Donald Trump won by a 3-to-1 margin, Taylor will be the favorite against Democrat Samantha Meadows in November. Meadows ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Trump's popularity in southern Ohio meant most of the candidates sang the praises of Trump and worked to distinguish themselves among a herd of Trump-loving candidates. Taylor, in one ad, got behind a bulldozer saying “he knows a thing or two about building walls.”

In the end, that proved more successful than O'Hara's ad depicting the former Marine drill instructor running a “congressional boot camp” yelling at suit-clad politicians, “I’ve seen Biden move faster!”

About the district

David Taylor, center, Republican candidate in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District race, votes in the primary at Holly Hill Elementary in Amelia.

The district covers 16 counties in southern Ohio, with Clermont County on the western edge of the district.

The district includes suburban counties outside Cincinnati and Columbus, but the more rural sections include some of the Ohio counties with the highest unemployment rates and poverty rates.

The median household income is about $61,600 and only 21% have a college degree or higher, both below the statewide averages.

Ohio's 2nd congressional district

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Who is winning in Ohio's 2nd Congressional District to replace Wenstrup?