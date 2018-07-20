David Spade Jokes About His Super Awkward Encounter With Selena Gomez

David Spade’s family recently had a little meet and greet with his “Hotel Transylvania 3” co-star, Selena Gomez, at the premiere of the new movie in June. And boy, was it awkward.

“They all want to see Selena Gomez, of course. She’s a huge star; they’re sort of bored of me ― I’ve sort of leveled out at this point on the excitement meter,” he told host Jimmy Fallon during his Tuesday appearance on “The Tonight Show.”

The 53-year-old comedian said he introduced his daughter, Harper, niece, Bea, and mother, Judith, to the singer at the premiere, and Spade said the singer was nothing but nice.

“She gives Harper a hug, very sweet, gives Bea a hug. And then my mom’s across the aisle, and you know moms,” he said. “And I go [to Selena] ‘say hi to my mom,’ and my mom goes, LUPUS!”

“And I go ‘AH!’ because Selena has lupus, and so does my mom,” Spade added.

Judith, David and Harper Spade at the world premiere of "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" on June 30.

And I go “Is this what we’re opening with?′ And she goes ‘You have it, I have it’ ― like it’s fun,’” Spade said.

“And then Selena goes ‘Oh yeah... lupus. I know, I’m always tired. Are you tired a lot?‘” and Spade’s mother just said, “Nope! Full of energy!”’

Embarrassed, the actor said he told his mother “Mom! Play along! She’s trying to relate to you! She’s making small talk! But my mom’s so star-juiced to meet her she’s so excited.”

The group parted ways quickly after that, much to Spade’s relief.

Adam Sandler, David Spade and Selena Gomez promote "Hotel Transylvania" at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8, 2012.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes the body’s immune system to attack its own tissue and organs. Symptoms range from chronic fatigue, like the singer mentioned, to joint pain and skin lesions.

Gomez publicly revealed her lupus diagnosis in a 2015 interview with Billboard where she spoke about why she disappeared from the public eye.

“I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke,” the singer said.

She also received a kidney transplant from her friend, actress Francia Raisa, in 2017 to help battle the disease.

“It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” Gomez said in an Instagram post about her transplant, later adding, “Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made.”

