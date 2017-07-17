David Robertson, Sonny Gray Could Be Options For Yankees

With the 2017 MLB trade deadline just two weeks away, the New York Yankees have their eyes on a few players that could potentially help them reach the playoffs. The team needs help in the rotation, bullpen and at first base, and there are decent options available at each position, according to the latest rumors.

The Yankees reportedly had scouts in Chicago Sunday in order to get a better look at Chicago White Sox closer David Robertson and possibly third baseman Todd Frazier. FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal named the Oakland Athletics as a team to watch as a possible trade partner with New York because starting pitcher Sonny Gray and first baseman Yonder Alonso can be had at the right price.

READ: Yankees, Dodgers, Red Sox Expected To Be Buyers Before MLB Deadline?

Pitching is clearly New York’s No.1 area of need, and the team’s bullpen might be their biggest concern. Aroldis Chapman blew a save Friday night against the Boston Red Sox, giving the Yankees an MLB-high 18 blown saves on the season. That’s already more than they had in all of 2016, and the backend of their bullpen has begun to unravel in recent weeks.

Chapman’s 3.57 ERA is the second-highest of his career, and he hasn’t looked like the same pitcher since coming off the disabled list a month ago. Even though Dellin Betances is the only active reliever that’s been selected to the last four All-Star Games, he’s got a 10.57 ERA in his last 10 appearances. Reliever Tyler Clippard, who was expected to handle the team’s seventh-inning duties, has a 4.95 ERA.

Robertson is in his third year as Chicago’s closer, going 4-2 with 13 saves and a 2.70 ERA in 2017. He’s struck out 47 batters in 33.1 innings with a 0.96 WHIP. The closer has proven that he can succeed in New York, having done so from 2008-2014 before leaving the Yankees as a free agent. Robertson has one year and $13 million left on his contract.

David Robertson Todd Frazier More

Photo: Getty Images

Sitting in last place in the midst of a rebuild, the White Sox are more than willing to part with their best players if it means getting promising young talent in return. After trading ace Chris Sale to the Red Sox in the offseason, Chicago sent pitcher Jose Quintana to the Chicago Cubs last week in exchange for the defending champs’ top two prospects.

It might not take nearly the same kind of package to land Robertson, though Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman will be cautious not to mortgage the team’s future in order to make a trade. New York has one of the best farm systems in baseball, and they weren’t expected to compete for a World Series this year. After a hot start, the Yankees are in third place in the AL East and the owners of the second wild-card spot.

New York could be interested in Frazier, who would likely make the switch from third base to first base for the Yankees, but the Red Sox are more likely to acquire the slugger. Frazier will be a free agent in the offseason.

READ: World Series 2017 Betting Odds

Since Greg Bird went down with an injury, the Yankees haven’t been able to find a solution at first base. New York’s first basemen are hitting just .201 with a .671 OPS in 2017.

The Yankees are one of a few teams that could be in play for Gray, who could come at a considerable price since he’s just 27 years old and won’t be eligible for free agency until after the 2019 season. New York is in need of a starter after the news that Michael Pineda could miss the year with Tommy John Surgery.

Related Articles