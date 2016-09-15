The 92 features that make iOS 10 a fine, free upgrade

Hey, guess what? You can upgrade your iPhone to iOS 10 today! 92 new features, yours free!

(Free, that is, if you have an iPhone or iPad that can run it. That would be the iPhone 5 or later, 2012 iPad or later, 2013 iPad Mini or later, or the 2015 iPod Touch. To perform the upgrade, open Settings -> General -> Software Update once the red “1” badge appears on it. And no, it won’t brick your phone; Apple fixed that glitch within an hour.)

If you’re in a hurry, here’s the busy-person summary of iOS 10:

There are two big-ticket items. First, there’s been a colossal revamp of Messages, Apple’s text-messaging app. Now you can dress up your messages a wide range of hilarious new visual treats and animations and effects, inspired by the ones in, for example, Snapchat and Facebook Messenger.

Second, Apple (APPL) has brilliantly rethought that moment when you pick up the phone—a hundred times a day. The iPhone now requires fewer steps to unlock, check the latest alerts, or fire up the camera.

Of course, iOS 10 also includes dozens of small tweaks, redesigns, and enhancements—not all of them coherent. In any case: Here’s a huge, complete guide to what’s new, with my assessment of how much impact each change will have on your life, on a scale from 0 to 5.

The unlock experience

In iOS 10, Apple has turned the iPhone into something that’s super useful even before you’ve unlocked it or even tapped it. You can now gain a wealth of information just by lifting it.

A new option in Settings called “Raise to wake” (available on the 6S, 7, and SE families) makes the screen turn on when you just pick up the phone. (Actually, it turns on briefly often, when it’s in your pocket or when you’re walking along with the phone in hand. That side effect doesn’t cost you much in battery power but might bug you.)

So who cares? You will, when you consider the second big change. The usual Unlock screen, showing the time and all your missed calls and texts, is now only the centerpiece of three screens. To the left: a customizable screen full of widgets like news, weather, reminders, your calendar for the day, and so on.

View photos The unlock screen is now actually three screens. More

This widgets list is customizable and expandable; almost any app can add a bubble to it. Every bubble can appear either in a space-saving collapsed incarnation or, when you tap Show More, an expended one. The whole thing has been merged with the old Spotlight search bar and Spotlight “you might want to open this app now” feature, and redesigned for better clarity and visual space.

And to the right of the central unlock screen: The camera mode.

Taken together, this means that you can take a picture really fast: Pick up the phone and swipe left. You’ve saved one step and gained a much bigger target for your “swipe to open the camera” (the entire screen, rather than a tiny camera icon).

This also means that you can check your calendar by picking up the phone and swiping to the right. On busy days, I use that technique absurdly often. (I’ve customized the widget screen so that Calendar is at the top.)

A lot of the work you’ll do on your phone will now never require unlocking it at all. You can answer your texts and emails right from the notifications, still without unlocking your phone. You can have a whole Messages conversation, right there from the notification bubble.

But what if you do want to unlock it? Since 2007, the technique to unlock the phone was swiping to the right across the Unlock screen—a safeguard to prevent the phone from turning on accidentally in your pocket. Now, for the first time, you can unlock it instead by clicking the Home button.

If you’re already using the fingerprint reader for security, this feature makes worlds of sense. Now, you can unlock the phone without ever moving your thumb off the Home button. One step instead of two.