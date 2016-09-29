David Petraeus: OPEC production cut is 'nonsense'

One of the world’s most astute analysts of the Middle East doubts OPEC nations will cut oil production as they pledged to do on Sept. 28.

OPEC officials said the group of oil-producing nations would trim output by about 700,000 barrels per day, a pullback of about 2%. Global oil prices leapt on the news of the first OPEC output cut in eight years. US crude prices rose nearly 4%, to more than $47 per barrel.

Don’t buy it, says retired Gen. David Petraeus, the former CIA chief and head of the Pentagon’s Central Command.

“It’s nonsense,” he said of the promised production cut, at an Asia Society event in New York City on the evening of September 28th. “Oil prices never should have gone up. The Saudis will continue to pump. So will the Iraqis and the Libyans if they can.”

Petraeus is now a partner at the storied private-equity shop KKR, advising the investing firm on geopolitics and other global matters. At the Asia Society event, he noted that Saudi Arabia in particular is feeling the sting of collapsing oil prices.

“The Saudis don’t have the money they used to be able to throw around,” Petraeus said.

A production cut might boost oil revenue for Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations, but only if new supply didn’t materialize from someplace else and push prices back down.

OPEC is a notoriously fragmented organization, with Saudi Arabia, the unofficial leader, losing the clout it once had to dictate how much oil other members would pump. Some OPEC members, such as Russia and Venezuela, have dysfunctional economies and are desperate for any revenue they can get. US shale production has flooded the market with new sources of oil and triggered the 60% plunge in prices that began in 2014, when oil peaked at nearly $110 per barrel.

Oil prices are notoriously volatile, and many analysts expect them to drift down toward $40 per barrel by the end of the year, perhaps reaching back up to $50 or a bit higher by the end of 2017. The biggest factor is tepid demand, with the world economy growing by barely 2%. Without stronger demand, OPEC members will be fighting for a smaller pie of oil revenue, perhaps proving Petraeus right sooner than markets realize.

Rick Newman’s latest book is Liberty for All: A Manifesto for Reclaiming Financial and Political Freedom. Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman