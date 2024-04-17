David Meehan sets the scene for alleged abuse during YDC civil trial

Apr. 17—David Meehan testified Wednesday that he heard about alleged abuse by staff at the former Youth Development Center before he became a resident there in late 1995.

Meehan, who filed a civil suit against the state in 2020, took the stand Wednesday and told the jury of eight men and eight women about how he spent weeks in solitary confinement, and how he was raped and contracted gonorrhea. He had difficulty speaking at times and called the testimony one of the hardest things he has done in his life.

"I just want to see the happy times now," Meehan said. "That is what sucks about this process is I am still trapped in all of it."

The trial is taking place in Rockingham County Superior Court.

Meehan, 42, alleges the state failed in its duty to protect him and was guilty of negligence at YDC in Manchester and the Sununu Youth Services Center complex, which replaced the YDC.

In its opening statement, the state said it is not responsible for "rogue" former employees.

One of Meehan's lawyers, Rus Rilee, asked him to look at an intake photo from Dec. 1, 1995, when he arrived at YDC, and describe the "little boy" he saw.

"He's probably wondering how I am here right now," Meehan said. "Scared. That's him. The toughest kid you'll ever see."

Meehan often turned away from the jury to speak directly to the state's lawyers.

Judge Andrew Schulman stopped Meehan at one point and told him to focus on Rilee's questions. "Sometimes you wonder a little bit ahead."

Meehan testified he didn't fully understand how to file complaints to an ombudsman.

"The way I understood it was directly through my counselor," he said. "Even if I do fill out one of these, I have to hand it to my abuser. What am I going to do?"

Meehan testified about growing up in Dover and being abused by his parents. He got in trouble with the law at age 13 after his parents pressed charges against him. He said his mother put out a cigarette on his face and he kicked her to the ground.

"Their words over my words. I have fresh wounds on my face that the DCYF investigator could have seen, should have seen, and refused to report," he testified.

Today, he said, he has a wife and three children, ages 24, 17 and 8.

Over the course of two days, another victim, Michael Gilpatrick, testified about a group of four men who became known as the "hit squad." The alleged abuse happened while he was a resident in two different cottages.

He testified about one incident in which he said he was brutally beaten and raped by two men.

"I was lifeless," he said. "I didn't know if I was going to make it out of that cell, to be honest with you."

At the prompting of Brandon Chase, an assistant attorney general, Gilpatrick said he did not witness any physical or sexual abuse of Meehan.

This is the first of many trials in which former YDC residents will seek monetary damages over allegations involving 150 staffers from 1960 to 2018. The lawyers represent more than 1,200 clients.

The Attorney General's Office also is responsible for prosecuting 10 former workers at the YDC, and one from a pretrial facility in Concord, who have been criminally charged with sexual assault or acting as accomplices in attacks on more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007.

The trial is expected to last weeks.

Meehan was to return to the stand Thursday morning.