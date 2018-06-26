David Lynch rebukes Trump: 'You are causing suffering and division'

David Lynch issued a rebuke to President Trump Tuesday one day after the president touted a quote from the filmmaker that appeared to defend the administration’s controversial policies.

“Dear Mr. President, This is David Lynch writing,” the director wrote in a Facebook post. “I saw that you re-tweeted the Breitbart article with the heading — Director David Lynch: Trump ‘Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents in History.’ I wish you and I could sit down and have a talk. This quote which has traveled around was taken a bit out of context and would need some explaining.”

President Trump and David Lynch. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Evan Vucci/AP, Franco Origlia/Getty Images) More

Lynch told Trump that while he could go down as one of the “greatest” presidents, the divisive policies that have helped him disrupt political norms will ultimately prevent that from happening.

“Unfortunately, if you continue as you have been, you will not have a chance to go down in history as a great president,” Lynch wrote. “This would be very sad it seems for you — and for the country. You are causing suffering and division.”

On Monday, Trump tweeted a link to the Breitbart article that highlighted a comment Lynch made in a lengthy profile published the Guardian. The “Blue Velvet” and “Twin Peaks” director had told the newspaper that Trump “could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted [politics] so much.”

“Director David Lynch: Trump Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents” https://t.co/AcgnIZNh6e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018





At a raucous campaign rally in South Carolina Monday night, the president read aloud from the Breitbart report and referred to Lynch as “the great filmmaker,” before adding: “There goes his career.”

But Lynch made clear in his Facebook post that, given the current trajectory of Trump’s presidency, his assessment had changed.

“It’s not too late to turn the ship around. Point our ship toward a bright future for all. You can unite the country. Your soul will sing. Under great loving leadership, no one loses — everybody wins. It’s something I hope you think about and take to heart. All you need to do is treat all the people as you would like to be treated.”

_____

Read more from Yahoo News: