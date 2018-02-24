David and Louise Turpin facing additional charges over California 'house of horrors'

A couple facing trial over the torture and false imprisonment of their 13 children had four more charges filed against them on Friday in a California court.

The Riverside County district attorney filed three further charges of child abuse against David and Louise Turpin, and one count of felony assault by Mrs Turpin against one of her children.

The couple are pleading not guilty to all 42 charges, including torture, false imprisonment, abuse of a dependent adult and child abuse, as well as one count of lewd conduct with a minor against Mr Turpin.

Lawyers for the couple said they are both pleading not guilty to the additional charges filed on Friday.

"Today we filed an amended complaint in the Turpin case this afternoon," said John Hall, spokesman for the district attorney's office, speaking outside court after the hearing.

David and Louise Turpin with their children More

"We have amended the complaint to file three new charges on both defendants of child abuse, and one new count against only defendant Louise Turpin of felony assault.

"There have been no counts that have been removed, and no other additional counts other than those.

"It's further investigation that we've been doing in this case has led us to amend the complaint. That's not uncommon in cases," he added.

"It could add some time to the exposure that they're facing, I don't have that tabulated right now."

Mr Hall said he was not aware of any changes to the charges filed against the couple last month.

Evidence which will be passed to the defence in discovery includes “voluminous” video and audio recordings, and physical evidence, according to Dave Macher, attorney for Louise Turpin.

A new Felony Settlement Conference was set for March 23, where the attorneys for all sides will discuss the charges with the judge, and a new preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 14.

The May hearing will likely involve testimony from police officers involved in the case, without the Turpin children being present, Mr Hall said.

David and Louise Turpin's mugshots at a press conference on January 18 More

David Turpin appeared in court dressed in a black suit with a blue shirt, and had trimmed his hair since his first court appearance.

He sat facing forward, with a lawyer sat between him and his wife.

Mrs Turpin wore a fitted black suit and turned to watch the scores of journalists, law enforcement and public file into the court.