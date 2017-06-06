David Fincher was approached to direct Star Wars 7

From Digital Spy

A year and a half after JJ Abrams' slick and polished Star Wars: The Force Awakens first shot across our screens, its easy to forget that Episode VII was a long time in coming.

Of course, George Lucas had his own plans for the Return of the Jedi sequel, but WhatCulture's recent video about failed attempts to make the film reminds us that one filmmaker in the running was none other than Fight Club and Gone Girl director David Fincher.

No surprise that it would have been quite a different movie from The Force Awakens.

View photos Photo credit: Kris Connor / Getty Images More

Related: Star Wars: The Last Jedi release date, director, cast, trailer and everything else you need to know

Fincher met with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy to discuss ideas for the film.

"It's tricky," he told Total Film back in 2014. "My favourite is The Empire Strikes Back.

"If I said, 'I want to do something more like that', then I'm sure the people paying for it would be like, 'No! You can't do that! We want it like the other one with all the creatures!'

"I always thought of Star Wars as the story of two slaves [C-3PO and R2-D2] who go from owner to owner, witnessing their masters' folly, the ultimate folly of man... I thought it was an interesting idea in the first two, but it's kind of gone by Return of the Jedi."

Related: Every David Fincher movie ranked, from Alien 3 to Gone Girl

Sounds like there's still some spin-off potential in there! Though would argue that the prequel trilogy did a pretty good job of showcasing "the ultimate folly of man" already.

Other plans for Star Wars Episode 7 included an immediate follow-up to Return of the Jedi or a film that relegated the old cast to minor roles. Check out the rest below.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like