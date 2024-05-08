David Duguay seeks open state Senate seat in District 19

May 8—Longtime Oxford County Commissioner David Duguay of Byron is running for an open state Senate seat.

Duguay, a Republican, has three competitors: one Republican and two Democrats.

He has the endorsement of four-term Sen. Lisa Keim, who is stepping down as assistant GOP leader in the because of term limits.

Duguay, a retired store manager who worked for Hannaford Supermarket and Pharmacy, has been county commissioner for nearly two decades.

"As an experienced business professional who has dedicated years to our communities, Dave is a trusted leader," Keim said in a prepared statement.

He "has not only shown himself fiscally responsible and accountable in managing the county as our commissioner" but he "has also shown his heart for service in so many ways," including moderating town meetings and school budget meetings.

In a news release, Duguay said his public service record "has enabled many connections with organizations addressing financial community support, public health, substance use and mental health programs" which he is committed to protecting.

He serves on the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments and the Western Maine Workforce Development Board. He is a past president of River Valley Rotary Club, where he has volunteered for four decades.

Duguay, who holds a Master Maine Guide license, is a graduate of Mexico High School and has taken classes at Ricker College and the University of Maine System.

He is married to Patricia Duguay, the retired executive director of of the River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition. They have two adult children and two grandchildren who all live in Oxford County.

The other Republican in the race is Joe Martin of Rumford, the Oxford County Republican Party chairman, who is a miner.

Duguay and Martin will face off in a June 11 primary.

On the Democratic side, Tamara Hoke of Jay and Bruce Bryant of Dixfield have filed with the Maine State Ethics Commission.

District 19 includes Andover, Bethel, Buckfield, Byron, Canton, Dixfield, Gilead, Greenwood, Hanover, Hartford, Lincoln Plantation, Lovell, Magalloway Plantation, Mexico, Milton Township, Newry, North Oxford UT, Peru, Roxbury, Rumford, South Oxford UT, Stoneham, Stow, Sumner, Upton, West Paris and Woodstock in Oxford County and Avon, Carthage, Coplin Plantation, Dallas Plantation Eustis, Jay, North Franklin TT, Phillips, Rangeley, Rangeley Plantation, Sandy River Plantation, South Franklin UT, Temple, Weld and West Central Franklin UT in Franklin County.

