David DePape sentenced to 30 years in Paul Pelosi attack

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A sentencing hearing for David DePape, the man who broke into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and bludgeoned her husband with a hammer, is underway Friday. DePape, 43, was looking for Nancy Pelosi when he broke into the couple’s home on Oct. 28, 2022.

Prosecutors say DePape was animated by right-wing conspiracy theories. During trial testimony, he admitted that he broke into the Pelosi home intending to end government corruption, hold Speaker Pelosi hostage, and “break her kneecaps” if she lied to him.

DePape said he struck Paul Pelosi with a hammer after police showed up at the home and his plan was unraveling. The attack was recorded on two San Francisco Police Department officers’ body-worn cameras.

Federal prosecutors in the case are asking for a 40-year prison sentence for DePape, who lived in a garage in Richmond at the time of the attack. Follow our live blog for the latest updates from the courtroom proceedings Friday.

David DePape sentencing hearing updates:

10:54 — DePape sentenced to 50 years in prison

David DePape has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the attack on Paul Pelosi. He was given the maximum sentence for each count, 20 years for one count, 30 years for the other. The sentences will run concurrently and DePape will get credit for 18 months already service.

The sentence handed down by the judge is longer than the 40 years prosecutors asked for.

10:20 a.m. — DePape sentencing hearing underway

David DePape is talking to two of his defense attorneys. He appears to be calm. The judge just walked in, and the sentencing hearing is underway. A U.S. Marshals Service member is guarding DePape, who is wearing an orange inmate jumpsuit and shackles.

I am in a San Francisco federal courtroom where David DePape is about to be sentenced for attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer and attempting to kidnap Nancy Pelosi. DePape just walked into the courtroom wearing orange inmate clothing and shackles.

