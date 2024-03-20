David Crockett High School community hosts vigil for wrestler injured in car crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The David Crockett High School community gathered at the Johnson City Medical Center on Tuesday for a vigil in support of Matthew Ledford, a student who was in a crash involving a school bus on March 15.

Family, friends, schoolmates, teachers and many more were in attendance, including Matthew’s wrestling coach. Michelle Ledford, Matthew’s mom, spoke to the many who gathered to pray for her son’s recovery.

Family friend and fellow wrestling mom Angie Slone organized the vigil.

“We’re all on the same season of life together and we all have young teenage drivers,” Slone said. “And how quick this could happen, he was on his way to school, like a routine route that he always took. And it can just happen to any of us.”

She said she wants to make sure Matthew’s family knows how much he’s loved, and that the team is a close-knit group of friends.

Fellow teammate, Xander Laws, said they’re like family.

“Always joking around, beating each other up, but at the end of the day, you’re just family,” he said. “I’m just glad that he has this many people who love and support him and are hoping that he has a very successful recovery.”

David Crockett’s wrestling coach Tod Parker said he’s amazed at the amount of people who showed up to support Matthew.

“It’s terrible that we have to come together in these circumstances, but it’s amazing that this many people showed up to pray for a young man fighting for his life,” Parker said.

Parker said Matthew’s whole team knows he’s strong and has a lot of willpower.

“Matthew’s a great young man. He’s a leader. He works hard, very strong, very determined. He’s a fighter. And I know he’s fighting hard now.”

Parker, Laws and Slone all have a message for Matthew.

“Matthew, we love you,” Slone said. “Keep fighting, buddy. You have a slew of friends and family that can’t wait to just hear your voice again and hug your neck.”

