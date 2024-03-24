David Camardelle re-elected as mayor of Grand Isle
GRAND ISLE, La. (WGNO) — Voters re-elected David Camardelle as mayor of Grand Isle on Saturday, March 23, 2024.
Democrat Camardelle was up against Republican “Jimbo” Adams
According to the Louisiana Community Development Authority’s website, Camardelle has held the position since 1997.
