David Burch on running for District 6, top issues, what’s going right

KOIN 6 News contacted candidates who are running for Oregon’s Sixth Congressional District in 2024, asking them to respond to these four questions:

Why are you running for office?

What is your prior government/civic experience?

In your opinion, what are the top three issues facing the Fifth District and the state of Oregon?

In your opinion, what is going right in the Fifth District and Oregon? How do you plan to build on it?

David Burch is running as a Republican. Here are his responses:

Personal motivations. You don’t need nor want the backstory. Of course, if you are, I don’t mind conversing in person over that, but I don’t believe in wasting the time of other people.

None. It’s mostly academic in nature. I have not been given the opportunity, the privilege, to have government/civic experience.

Homelessness

Corrupt government officials in our State’s office.

The economy

As usual, the obligatory fact that we are the Pioneer State. We are Manifest Destiny. We are the kind of state that the Founding Fathers envisioned.

What will I do to improve upon it? My victory, for starters. I will not leave one party or the other behind as a candidate. Portlander, Left, Right, Center, whatever you feel or identify as, I will not leave you behind. I know what it’s like to be left behind, to lose so much. To feel like you have no voice, to feel like the entire world is against you.

Let me extend my hand to you, let me tell you that you will be alright. All I ask in return, is the opportunity, the privilege, to represent the 6th District of this Great State, our Great People.

