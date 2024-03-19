Davey Tree in Kent unveils expansion, marks 45 years of employee ownership

The Davey Tree Expert Company unveiled its renovated 80,000-square-foot corporate headquarters last week as the firm celebrated its 45th year of employee ownership.

The tour included the original north and south wings of the 1985 building at 1500 N. Mantua St. in Kent, which opened to employees in January, and the third wing, completed in November 2022. The expanded space offers 370 work stations for employees throughout the building,

"Everything you're going to see is about sustainability and the employees," said Jennifer Lennox, director of public relations for Davey.

Renovation of north, south wings includes employee fitness center

Davey's most recent renovation included work in the north and south wings of the original building, which was constructed in the 1980s. Workers moved into the renovated space in January, Lennox said

All the conference rooms are named after trees, and many boast tables made from reclaimed wood, which came from trees on the property.

The renovated wings include a fitness center that is available to employees around the clock, and includes locker rooms and a second multi-purpose space that can be used for group exercise.

Sandra Reid, vice president of corporate communications, said the fitness center scored very high on employee surveys, and is well used among staff.

"I've seen some treadmill meetings, and some people with their headphones on, focused on their Peloton," she said.

Davey Chairman, President and CEO Pat Covey speaks during an open house and tour Friday at the renovated headquarters in Kent.

Modern space includes sitting-to-standing desks, motion-activated lighting

The third wing of the building, completed in November 2022, is connected to the original structure through a bridge. A brick archway, showing the original outside wall, marks the space.

Lennox said construction started during the COVID-19 pandemic, and community leaders were invited to sign a beam in an executive conference room. The beam is now hidden in the ceiling, but many people remember signing the beam and are aware of its location.

A Davey Tree Expert Company employee crosses the bridge through a glass atrium that connects the original build to the new building of its recently renovated headquarters and expanded facility in Kent.

Many features are consistent throughout the building — desks that can convert from sitting to standing, LED and motion-activated lighting, and collaborative spaces where people can work together.

Jennifer Lennox, director of public relations, and Sandra Reid, vice president of corporate communications and strategic planning at The Davey Tree Expert Company, walk past what Lennox refers to as the Instagram wall during a tour.

Sandra Reid, vice oresident of corporate communications and strategic panning at The Davey Tree Expert Company, talks about the work spaces and the natural light from windows during an open and tour.

Kent company boasts more than 6,000 employee owners

Davey Chairman, President and CEO Pat Covey said in 1979, the employees were concerned that the company would be sold, so they looked into employee ownership. Today, the company has more than 6,000 employee owners.

"This is a real milestone day," he said.

Molly Senter, director of properties at The Davey Tree Expert Company, shows the moss wall to State Sen. Vernon Sykes during a tour of the recently renovated headquarters and expanded facility in Kent.

Brad Ehrhart, president of the Portage Development Board, admires the exterior of the newest addition to The Davey Tree Expert Company's recently renovated headquarters and the expanded facility during an open house and tour of the facility Friday in Kent.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Davey Tree in Kent unveils expansion, celebrates employee ownership