Davenport woman used knife, baseball bat on victim, police allege

An 18-year-old Davenport woman was in custody Sunday after police allege she injured a victim with a baseball bat and a knife, court records show.

Kaylee Kipp (Scott County Jail)

Kaylee Kipp faces felony charges of going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; along with two aggravated misdemeanor charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, according to court records.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to the 3800 block of Bridge Avenue for a report of a stabbing, arrest affidavits say.

Kipp was identified as an aggressor who struck a victim with a baseball bat about the head, causing injury. Kipp “additionally armed herself with a knife that was used to stab the victim in the stomach, causing injury,” police allege in affidavits.

Kipp “intended to cause pain or injury to the victim as a result of her actions,” affidavits show.

She was being held Sunday on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing June 21 in Scott County Court.

