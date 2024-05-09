Davenport woman facing murder charges of her adopted 4-year-old son, sheriff’s say

The mother of a 4-year-old boy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and tampering with a witness in the death of her son whom she adopted from Haiti, according to Polk County sheriff’s.

36-year-old Patricia Saintizaire took her child to the hospital after his older brother found him unresponsive.

The child succumbed to his injuries at Orlando Health Hospital, where an examination revealed the child had abdominal bleeding that surgery couldn’t heal, according to a report.

Read: Southeastern U.S. braces for possible impacts from tornados, severe storms

An autopsy on the child revealed he had a severed liver from a blunt force trauma injury, bruises on his arms and legs, and scars all over his body showing signs of consistent abuse.

The sheriff’s office’s investigation revealed a history of abuse leading up to the boy’s death, including a video of the boy being thrown into a pool with his hands tied behind his back.

Read: Some Central Florida highways begin testing new ‘Flex Lanes’

During initial interviews with the child’s older teenage brother, he denied being abused or witnessing abuse. However, after he was placed into DCF custody, he then told detectives that Patricia told him, “When they ask you something, say nothing so I don’t get in trouble,” and that she threatened to kill him with a gun.

The older brother found the victim struggling to sit up when he went to feed him and told his mother, she told him he was “faking it” and to feed him. That’s when the victim was found unresponsive and his older brother began performing CPR on the child and then told Saintizaire they needed to take him to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says they are still investigating. Saintizaire is set to go before a judge for her first appearance on Thursday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.