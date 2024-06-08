Davenport wears orange for gun violence

About a dozen people gathered at Vander Veer Park in Davenport today to raise awareness about gun violence.

Vander Veer Park (File photo)

The Wear Orange campaign started as a tribute to Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Chicago just two weeks after she performed at President Obama’s inauguration.

Saturday’s event at Vander Veer park honored those effected by gun violence– whether through violent crime or suicide.

“About three in five Americans have been touched by gun violence in some way shape or form,” Quad Cities Moms Demand Action member Kaleigh Rogers said. “That could be having survived an incident of gun violence or intimate partner violence involving suicide by gun.”

The Quad Cities Moms Demand Action group is also focused on gun legislation, particularly red flag laws. These laws allow for guns to be temporarily taken from people who are a risk to themselves or others. Illinois currently has this type of law, but Iowa does not.

