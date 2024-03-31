Davenport secrecy tests the public trust

There’s some early talk about adding a new branch of the military specifically for cyber security.

Illinois state lawmakers consider their own plan to regulate social media when it comes to kids. And Davenport comes under scrutiny by Iowa state lawmakers over concerns it broke the state’s open records law.

Host Jim Niedelman gets into that this morning with democratic political consultant Kevin Perkins and former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom.

Members of the Iowa House Government Oversight Committee heard testimony this week.

At the center of it is a letter from former City Administrator Corri Spiegel to the city that is believed to indicate some of her demands. Spiegel wound up reaching a settlement agreement with the city that paid her more than $1 million.

She claimed some elected officials acted inappropriately toward her.

Public records requests have been submitted to the city for this letter, but so far the city won’t release it.

After the city reached other agreements, there are a lot of complaints about the city making these deals in private and keeping the documents secret long after the departures.

Davenport refuses to cooperate with an investigation by the Iowa State Auditor as well.

“I understand that when you’re dealing with personnel issues, then you have a right to closed sessions,” Bloom said. “But whenever you’re spending … people’s money .,… then votes have to be taken in public.”

“We don’t know if the city broke the law,” Perkins said. “But what we do know is that they did break the trust of the people of Davenport.”

Question of the week

Do you think about the City of Davenport fighting public records requests for details about its payout settlements with former employees?

