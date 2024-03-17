Davenport Police: Suspect shot at house

A 46-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after Davenport Police allege he fired a gun at a house, court records show.

Jackie Ferguson faces felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – provoke fear, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, and going armed with intent, court records show.

Jackie Ferguson (Scott County Jail)

On Thursday, Davenport Police executed a search warrant on the 800 block of West 16th Street after a report of gunfire on Feb. 26.

Police say Ferguson, armed with a loaded gun, walked from his residence to a victim’s home with the intent to use (the gun) without justification against the victim.

Police allege Ferguson tried to enter the locked fence gate but was unsuccessful, then discharged the gun three times at the residence, which was occupied by multiple people, and fled the area. He shot at the house “with the intent to injure or provoke fear in the residents of the house. This placed the victim and others at risk of serious injury,” police allege in affidavits.

Surveillance video captured the incident from nearby residences. The victim was familiar with the defendant and had a recorded voice mail from Ferguson on their phone, police allege.

During a review of the voice mail, Ferguson’s name is heard being called by another person. Ferguson says “Which house is it?” and seconds later the shots are heard in the background, police allege in affidavits.

On Thursday, during the execution of the search warrant, detectives located and seized a black Hi-Point 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number. The shell casings located at the scene of the shooting were 9mm and the brand of ammunition was the same as the ammunition located with the firearm, police say in affidavits.

Ferguson, who is being held on a total $40,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing March 22 in Scott County Court.

