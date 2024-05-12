Davenport Police find guns, packaged cocaine in residence

A 52-year-old Davenport man was in custody Sunday after Davenport Police allege they found packaged drugs along with two guns in a residence, according to arrest affidavits.

James Hawkins Sr. faces felony charges of controlled substance violation (two), failure to affix a drug stamp (two), dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, and gathering where controlled substances are used, court records show.

James Hawkins Sr. (Scott County Jail)

On Oct. 23, 2023, Davenport Police responded to the 1300 block of East Locust Street for a report of gunfire.

A search warrant was obtained for a residence and, according to affidavits, officers found:

White folding table in a bedroom

Roll of vacuum-sealed bags located on the white folding table in the bedroom behind a TV

15 grams total package weight of marijuana in a plastic bag located on the white folding table in the bedroom

Digital scale with cocaine and marijuana residue on the white folding table in the bedroom

Two sandwich bags, one with the corner ripped out, on the white folding table in the bedroom

Plastic dresser in the bedroom

41.10 grams total package weight crack cocaine separated out into six different baggies with 96 total rocks of crack cocaine contained inside located in a plastic dresser in the bedroom

3.60 grams total package weight (4 rocks) approximately 1 gram/rock

6.80 grams total package weight (20 rocks) approximately 0.50 grams/rock

14.90 grams total package weight (29 rocks) approximately 0.50 grams/rock

4 grams total package weight (13 rocks) approximately 0.20 grams/rock

4.95 grams total package weight (5 rocks) approximately 1 gram/rock

6.85 grams total package weight (25 rocks) approximately 0.20 grams/rock

Red rolling tray with cocaine residue located on top of the plastic dresser in a dresser in the bedroom

5 grams total package weight of “Moon Rocks” located in a small jar in a shoe box near the plastic dresser in a dresser in the bedroom

Corner baggy with white residue on the bedroom floor near the plastic dresser in the dresser in the bedroom

Three boxes of sandwich bags located on the bedroom floor near the plastic dresser in the dresser in the bedroom

A black Ruger .380 LCP II handgun with loaded 6 round magazine and nothing in the chamber located in the plastic dresser in the dresser in the bedroom

Closet in the bedroom

Black vacuum sealer with marijuana residue located on the left side of the shelf in the closet in the bedroom

White vacuum sealer with marijuana residue located on the right side of the shelf in the closet in the bedroom

285.65 grams total package weight of marijuana separated out into 12 plastic bags at roughly an ounce each in a small white grocery sack lying in the left hand corner of the closet in the bedroom. Approximately 28.35 grams – 1 ounce/bag

976.40 grams total package weight of marijuana separated out into two-pound vacuum-sealed bags inside of a white trash bag lying in the left hand corner of the closet in the bedroom – 469.20 grams in bag 1 and 454.20 grams in bag 2.

In the living room, police also found a silver with brown grip Davis DM-22 Derringer underneath multiple clothing items in the living room.

Officers were able to establish the bedroom in which the majority of the items were located belonged to Hawkins, court records say. In speaking with a witness, officers learned that Hawkins and a co-defendant were utilizing the residence to store illegal narcotics, according to arrest affidavits.

Officers also conducted a review of Hawkins’ cell phone, which revealed Hawkins instructing people to come to the residence to conduct narcotics transactions, police allege in affidavits The marijuana and crack cocaine field-tested positive and didn’t have the appropriate tax stamp affixed, court records show.

Hawkins is currently on probation through the 7th Judicial District for drug-related offenses, according to affidavits.

He was being held Sunday on a total $65,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing May 21 in Scott County Court.

