Davenport North High School senior wins Dr. Thomas Anthony Dooley Memorial Scholarship

A Davenport North High School senior got a big unexpected boost for college.

Angie Chen won the Dr. Thomas Anthony Dooley Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship started in 1965 in honor of a doctor who worked in Vietnam and Laos. It targets students interested in the medical field. Chen will get $20,000 in the scholarship, which she found out by surprise.

Chen plans to study at the University of Iowa.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.