Davenport man charged after police say he punched victim in a hospital

A 33-year-old Davenport man was in custody Monday after police say he broke another man’s nose in a hospital, according to court records.

Clayton Vesey faces a felony charge of assault causing serious injury, court records say.

Clayton Vesey (Scott County Jail)

Shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus for an assault.

Vesey, police say, was at the hospital on a police hold in connection with an incident earlier in the night, affidavits show. When hospital security staff told him he was not free to leave because he was on a police hold, Vesey “began to threaten hospital staff with violence,” according to affidavits, and “struck the victim in the face with a closed fist. The victim sustained a broken nose and fresh, red, bloody lacerations to the bridge of his nose.”

Vesey who was being held Monday on $13,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. June 6 in Scott County Court.

