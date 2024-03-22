Davenport man charged with burlary

Mar. 22—A Davenport man has been charged with burglary.

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond announced in a media release that Ford Bailey Banks, 27, was arrested March 5. It is alleged he stole multiple items including a firearm from a residence. He was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor and third-degree trespass, a class B misdemeanor.

Banks was transported to the Delaware County Sheriffs Office to await Centralized Arraignment Processing and will be scheduled to appear at the town of Harpersfield Court at a later date to answer for the charges, the release said.

