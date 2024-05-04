Davenport man arrested after deputies allege he did unlicensed HVAC work

A 51-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after Scott County Deputies allege he did unlicensed HVAC work, according to court records.

Jason Marchant faces a charge of ongoing criminal conduct – unlawful activity, along with first-degree fraudulent practice and three counts of second-degree fraudulent practice, court records show.

Jason Marchant (Scott County Jail)

The charges are in connection with incidents in 2021 at Davenport residences, according to court records.

Marchant, who was arrested on a warrant, engaged in fraudulent practices “by repeatedly and continuously representing himself through advertisement and attestation as being licensed to preform heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) work in the State of Iowa” over the course of the past 11 years, deputies allege in affidavits.

In affidavits, deputies allege Marchant “has repeatedly made use of a fraudulent license number throughout his career. He repeatedly and continuously presented himself as a licensed HVAC Contractor to customers, resulting in unlicensed work and numerous complaints to the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing.”

During this time Marchant was investigated and found to be in violation of HVAC regulations 26 times in multiple locations in Scott County, deputies allege in affidavits.

Affidavits list victims’ damages, including $10,560, $8,409, $8,775 and $6,550.

Court records show that Marchant, who was released on a $25,000 cash bond, is set to appear for arraignment May 23 in Scott County Court.

