Davenport in lawsuit over public records request

The Iowa Freedom of Information Council will fight to intervene in a lawsuit the City of Davenport filed against a man over a public records request.

The city is suing Ezra Sidran after he asked for the demand letter from former city administrator Corri Spiegel. The demand letter would have been sent before the city paid Spiegel more than $1 million in a separation agreement. Iowa Freedom of Information Council Executive Director Randy Evans questions the city’s intent for targeting Sidran.

The hearing is scheduled for a Zoom conference March 29 with a judge in Scott County.

