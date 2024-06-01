Davenport gas station offers fuel for $1.76

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A new gas station in Davenport celebrated its grand opening by giving its customers discounted gas Saturday, June 1.

Daybreak Market and 76 Gas Station, located 45570 US Highway 27 in Davenport, held its ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m.

Afterward, customers were given a chance to purchase fuel for $1.76 per gallon of unleaded gasoline through the Fuel Forward app from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Food and drink specials were also offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

