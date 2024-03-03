Davenport driver tried to hit two officers, law enforcement alleges

A 24-year-old Davenport man is in custody after officers allege he tried to run over a Davenport Police Officer and a Scott County Deputy early Sunday, court records show.

Xavier Villarreal faces two felony charges of assault on persons in certain occupations – use/display weapon, court records show.

Xavier Villarreal (Scott County Jail)

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police and Scott County Deputies were in a foot pursuit at Third and Myrtle streets when a driver in a white Chevy Malibu with no plates tried to hit two officers crossing the street, officers allege in arrest affidavits.

“While running south across 3rd Street after a suspect, officers checked both directions and saw it was clear to cross the street,” according to affidavits. The Malibu accelerated at a high rate of speed from 4th and Myrtle Street, eastbound on 3rd Street.

The car then crossed over three lanes of traffic toward a fully uniformed Davenport Police Officer. It did not hit the first officer, and the car swerved across another lane, “attempting to hit a fully uniformed Scott County Deputy also running after a suspect. This placed both officers in fear of injury or death by being struck by the vehicle,” according to affidavits.

“A vehicle used in this manner can cause death or serious injury,” affidavits say.

Villarreal was stopped a short time after he was driving the vehicle. He is being held on $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail and is set for a preliminary hearing March 12 in Scott County Court.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.